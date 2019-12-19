Reportaje preliminar, videos detallen tiroteos fatales del oficial de Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE – Cualquier de los 10 tiros que pego a Oficial Stephen Carr podría sido fatal, según los encuentros preliminares que fueron comunicados el viernes por el examinador médico del estado.
La Oficina del Aguacil del Condado de Washington hicieron cinco video y detalles del disparo público mediante la página de Facebook de la agencia. La Oficina del Aguacil, con la ayuda del Bureau de Investigación Federal (FBI la siglas de ingles), ha tomado la delantera de la investigación del caso. Video fue compartido con la familia del oficial asesinado antes de ser publicado.
Carr, 27, fue matado mientras que andaba en su vehículo de patrulla estacionado atrás de la estación de policía sábado por la noche. Oficiales persiguiendo el pistolero, London Phillips, 35, lo dispararon y mataron un poco tiempo después.
Jefe de Policía Mike Reynolds contesto preguntas de reporteros en la estación el viernes.
Investigadores creen que Phillips estaciono un Lincoln Navigator en Mountain Street oeste del Palacio Principal un poco después de 9:30 p.m. el sábado. Camino este, pasando una pareja.
Phillips continuó sur en Block Avenue en el lado este de la calle, muestra el video. Phillips cruzo Block Avenue y se acerco al vehículo desde atrás del lado del conductor y abrió fuego.
Phillips tuvo un 9mm pistola de mano, semiautomático con visión laser, dijo Reynolds. Phillips camino alrededor del vehículo, disparando al Chevrolet Tahoe de la policía varias veces más desde la ventana de atrás y del lado pasajero.
Phillips puede ser observado en video recargando momentos antes que Cpl. Seay Floyd sale de la puerta anterior de la estación, lo ve y dispara. Phillips brinco sobre un muro de contención en un callejón separando la estación y la oficina del fiscal de la cuidad.
Sgt. James Jennings y Oficial Natalie Eucce también salieron de una puerta de atrás, persiguiendo a Phillips. Phillips se agacho en el callejón, escondiéndose atrás de una valla de madera, que acerca el generador de la estación, dijo Reynolds.
“Yo siento que [Phillips] anduvo esperando allí para emboscar mis oficiales”, Reynolds dijo. “[Los oficiales] tomaron un aproche táctico, y ellos pudieron sacarlo”.
Floyd y Eucce dispararon a Phillips, matándolo. Jennings no disparo su arma, Reynolds dijo. El video muestra a los tres oficiales en el aire libre cuando los tiros fueron disparados. Floyd y Eucce están en licencia administrativa, siguiendo policía departamental, durante una investigación interior de policía y procedimiento.
Encuentros preliminares del examinador del estado muestran que Phillips fue disparado seis veces, según la Oficina del Aguacil.
Investigadores creen que Phillips disparo 16 tiros. Reynolds dijo que Phillips tuvo 99 tiros con el.
“Era claro que [Phillips] tuvo las intenciones de causar estragos y matar a otros”, Reynolds dijo.
Un ex vecina de Phillips dijo el viernes que [Phillips] amenazo a matar un oficial de policía en el Condado de Baxter hace tres años.
Kayla Clossen dijo que Phillips primero amenazo a disparar a su comprometido, Chris Clossen, quien no anduvo presente a ese tiempo. Ella era Kayla Kelley a ese tiempo.
“Le dije que iba a llamar al Oficial [Jim] Griffin”, ella recordó. “El dijo, ‘ven. Lo mato también’”.
Clossen dijo que Phillips acoso a ella y Chris Clossen en varias ocasiones.
“Solo era un individual aterrador”, ella dijo. “Debía ha sido parado mucho más antes que llego a este punto… Anduvo inestable mentalmente y todos lo supieron, y nadie hizo nada”.
Clossen dijo que ella no reporto la amenaza de muerte a la policía.
Jefe de la Policía de Norfork, Dempsy R. Thompson, dijo que su departamento tiene dos reportes de incidentes incluyendo Phillips.
Enero 12, 2017, Phillips les dijo a policía que el anduvo teniendo problemas con Chris y Kayla Clossen, quienes vivieron en el apartamento debajo de él en Norfork Villas. Le dijo a la policía que Chris Clossen “le amenazo y le grito groserías en varias ocasiones”, según el reportaje.
Phillips dijo que sus vecinos “andaban mintiendo de el, intentando a ponerlo en problemas con el gerente de la propiedad y la policía”, según el reportaje.
El próximo incidente ocurrió cuatro días después. Phillips reporto que el vehículo de su madre fue dañado en el estacionamiento de los apartamento hace cinco días anterior. Phillips le dijo a la policía que el creyó que Chris Clossen tenia algo que ver.
“Vi al video de seguridad del estacionamiento y no pude ver nadie dañar el vehículo”, Griffin escribió en su reporte.
Clossen dijo que cuando Phillips se mudo al apartamento, en 2016, ella lo invito a una asada.
“El empezó a tomar, y le dije que no lo quería alrededor de mis hijos”, ella dijo. “Le dije que si el quería tomar, prefería si se fuera al según piso”.
Clossen dijo que Phillips se fue a su apartamento y regreso más tarde, “gritando groserías”. Desde allí, nos acoso, ella dijo.
“El hombre solo era una persona repugnante, desde que lo conocí hasta que descubrimos que paso”, ella dijo. “Se imagino lo que sea para ponerme en problemas”.
Clossen dijo que ella considero los comentarios de Phillips como “amenazas inocentes”.
Pero los tiroteos en Fayetteville cambio su atitude.
“Me hizo realizar que tanto peligro anduvieron mis hijos, que en peligro anduve yo”, ella dijo.
Reynolds dijo que el creyó que Phillips quería provocar un tiroteo con los oficiales. Phillips llevaba dos cajas de munición, una caja llena de 50 tiros y otra con 32 tiros. Reynolds dijo que lo que el supo, Phillips no disparo a los oficiales respondiendo.
Oficiales están dirigidos a disparar sus armas si ellos creen que sus vidas, la vida de otro oficial o vidas del publico están en peligro, Reynolds dijo.
Phillips apenas había matado un oficial, recargo y anduvo en posesión de munición, Reynolds dijo.
“Yo sinceramente creo que el iba causar daño a otros, y yo creo que estos oficiales son héroes por lo que hicieron”, el dijo. “Ellos pararon una amenaza, y previnieron el asesinato de otros. A la mejor hasta otros oficiales, o gente quienes anduvieron en el centro, o a la mejor gente que anduvieron asistiendo eventos en el centro”.
Video muestra un oficial ayudando a Phillips un poco después que fue disparado. Oficiales también corrieron al vehículo de Carr para ayudarlo. Los dos fueron pronunciaron muertos en la escena.
Phillips legalmente compro su arma en Mountain Home en julio de 2017, Reynolds dijo. En los meses pasados, Phillips obtuvo una carta de mariguana, prohibiéndolo de teniendo una arma.
En agosto, policía de Fayetteville fueron llamados a una casa de empeños donde Phillips anduvo intentando garrar una pistola de regreso que vendió, Reynolds dijo. Phillips fallo el verificación de antecedentes y se molesto sobre eso, motivando a la tienda a llamar la policía.
Video de los oficiales muestra a Phillips siendo respetoso a los oficiales durante la situación, Reynolds dijo. La problema fue resuelto sin incidente.
Reynolds dijo que el departamento esta buscando a mejorar seguridad exterior de la estación. En tres años , el departamento garrara una nueva estación con mejor seguridad después que votantes pasaron una medida de fianza en abril.
Sin embargo de la seguridad de la estación, apareció que Phillips tuvo intención, Reynolds dijo.
“Si no fuera sido aquí, el sospechoso hubiera matado a un oficial”, Reynolds dijo. “Y lo hubiera matado en donde sea”.
El memorial de Carr fue el jueves pasado en la Arena de Bud Walton. Miles de gente, incluyendo policía desde Nueva York y Chicago dieron su respeto.
Carr era de The Woodlands, Tejas. Se hizo parte del departamento en 2017.
UPDATE Investigation – Video # 1 Ambush and Execution of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr
VIDEO # 1 of 5 (See other FB posts)The Washington County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, have been investigating, at the request of Fayetteville Police Chief Mike Reynolds, the ambush and execution of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr, which occurred in the back parking lot of their police department on December 7, 2019 at approximately 9:42 p.m.We have hesitated to release the attached video of what transpired that night due to the heinous and shocking nature of this crime, but in an effort to keep the public informed of exactly what happened that night, we are releasing video of the incident along with the results of the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s preliminary findings.Our concern, first and foremost, is for the family of Officer Carr, so prior to sharing any of this information publicly, it was first shared with them.The autopsy of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr has been completed by the Arkansas State Medical Examiner, and preliminary findings revealed Officer Carr was shot 10 times in the head. The medical examiner advised any of the 10 shots would have been fatal.The autopsy of the assailant has been completed by the Arkansas State Medical Examiner, and preliminary findings revealed he was shot 6 times.No further information regarding the autopsies will be released until the full, official autopsy results have been received.Further Information:The weapon the assailant used to shoot Officer Carr was a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun.The handgun used by the assailant was legally purchased by him in 2017The assailant had on his person, 1 full box of ammunition containing 50 rounds and 1 partial box of ammunition containing 32 roundsPreliminary investigation indicates the assailant fired 16 rounds and had reloaded the weapon with another full magazine containing 17 roundsSearches of the assailant’s social media accounts indicate he was interested in anti-law enforcement groupsSummary of the videos attached: (Due to the size of the videos- Each video will be released in 5 separate posts)Video #1 – Assailant is seen walking eastbound down the sidewalk in front of Fayetteville City Hall on Mountain Street just before the shootingVideo #2 – Back Parking Lot of Fayetteville Police Department – Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr is sitting in the front driver seat of the police unit facing the building with the headlights onAssailant is first seen walking south on Block Avenue, crosses in front of a car that had just parked with the headlights on, proceeds west, crosses Block Avenue, and continues west into the alleyway behind the police department. He approaches Carr’s police unit from behind…NOTE: The person shown walking into the alleyway after Officer Carr was shot is an off-duty Fayetteville police officerNOTE: Corporal Floyd is seen exiting Police Department Northwest DoorVideo #3 – Officer Eucce and Sergeant Jennings exiting Police Department Northeast DoorVideo #4 – Assailant going south into alleyway between Fayetteville Police Department and Fayetteville District Court BuildingVideo #5 – Overview from City Hall of Officer Floyd, Officer Eucce and Sergeant Jennings searching for assailant, then engaging him in the alleywayThe investigation is continuing and we will release further information as we are able.
